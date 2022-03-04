VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.65.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 7,945,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

