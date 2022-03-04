Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.
About Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT)
