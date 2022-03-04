Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Victoria's Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
