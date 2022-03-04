Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.