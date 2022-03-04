Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,667.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($35.79).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.71) to GBX 2,060 ($27.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($31.26) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

VCT traded down GBX 42 ($0.56) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,808 ($24.26). The company had a trading volume of 292,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,181. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,146.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,345.37. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.24. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,779 ($23.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($36.50).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.29) dividend. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($25.40) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($71,117.67). Also, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.99), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($250,267.22). Insiders bought 2,814 shares of company stock worth $5,330,140 in the last 90 days.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

