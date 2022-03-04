Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) received a $19.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 266.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $456.45 million, a P/E ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 3.35. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 625,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 211,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

