Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.37

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 513191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCISY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vinci from €120.00 ($134.83) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale began coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

