Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $2,391,200.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

On Sunday, January 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 1,067,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,794. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $347,140,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

