Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,001. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.