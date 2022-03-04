Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.