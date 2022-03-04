Visa (NYSE:V) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

V has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $207.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

