VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Trading Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 310,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32.
About VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.