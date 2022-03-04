VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

