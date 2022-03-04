VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

VMware stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.19. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 242,017 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in VMware by 1,158.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after buying an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VMware by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 94,012 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

