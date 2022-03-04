Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

