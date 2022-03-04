Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 13,125 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 191,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,712 shares of company stock worth $2,482,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

