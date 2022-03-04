Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.