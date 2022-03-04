Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

