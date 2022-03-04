Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of TransMedics Group worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

