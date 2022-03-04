Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,459 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $419.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.30 and a 200-day moving average of $468.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

