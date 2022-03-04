Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $40.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 19.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

