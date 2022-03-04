Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $40.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Vor Biopharma stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
