Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 11,559 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NUVB opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

