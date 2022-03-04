Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BTRS were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BTRS by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 415,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BTRS by 386.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 436,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of BTRS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

BTRS Profile (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.