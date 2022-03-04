Voya Investment Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 95,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Winmark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $177.34 and a 52-week high of $277.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

