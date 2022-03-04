Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $20,932,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCW opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

