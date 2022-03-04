Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $430.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

