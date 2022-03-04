Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACBI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACBI. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

