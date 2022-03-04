Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.83. 1,602,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.49. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $99.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.