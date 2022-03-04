Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.83. 1,602,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.49. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $99.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.