Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 637.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,096 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 1.1% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $143,938,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $69,565,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.76. 32,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

