Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

