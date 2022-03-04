Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.52. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 31 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.