Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $321.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.34.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

