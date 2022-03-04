Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Announces Earnings Results

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weave Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:WEAV traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. 607,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $22.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
About Weave Communications (Get Rating)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
