Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Announces Earnings Results

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weave Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WEAV traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. 607,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEAV. Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

