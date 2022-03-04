Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEAV. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 6,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,557. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

