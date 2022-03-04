Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEBR. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

WEBR stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Weber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

