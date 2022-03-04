Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 15,303 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after buying an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after buying an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.35. 13,967,708 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58.

