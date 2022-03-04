Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for UWM in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UWMC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.40 on Friday. UWM has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

