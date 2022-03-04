Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.20). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($8.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $117.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,495,000 after acquiring an additional 706,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after acquiring an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.