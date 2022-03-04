Wedbush Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

