Wedbush Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $204.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
