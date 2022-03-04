Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.21.

NUVB opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $10,799,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 39,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 61,889 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

