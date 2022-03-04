Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

SEA (NYSE: SE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/4/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.
- 3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $218.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00.
- 3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $330.00 to $250.00.
- 3/2/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $241.00 to $221.00.
- 2/28/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $370.00 to $295.00.
- 2/17/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 2/14/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $427.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $435.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.
- 1/20/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “
- 1/18/2022 – SEA is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00.
- 1/3/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.
NYSE:SE traded down $13.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,616. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.43. Sea Limited has a one year low of $108.82 and a one year high of $372.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sea Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sea Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.