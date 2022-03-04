Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.
WB stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,966. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $64.70.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
