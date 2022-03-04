Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,388 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CF Industries by 27.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $2,262,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,493 shares of company stock worth $106,749,756. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

