Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834,070 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.50% of Paya worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYA shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

