Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.77 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.86% of OneSpaWorld worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $924.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

