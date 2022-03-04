Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 201.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CGI by 0.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CGI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 530,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,959,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

GIB opened at $82.60 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.