Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,811,106 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.27% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 60,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

OYST opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $231.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OYST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

