Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $75.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.