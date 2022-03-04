Wells Fargo & Company Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $43.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.