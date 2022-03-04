Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

