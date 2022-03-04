Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. Wendy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.910 EPS.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,601. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.